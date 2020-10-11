The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced squads for Women’s T20 Challenge 2020. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj have been named as captains of Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. The three-team tournament will begin from November 04 and end on November on 09. The Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with Sharjah Cricket Stadium most likely to be the venue.

Apart from Indian women’s cricketers international stars from England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand will also be seen in action in the four-match tournament. Thailand’s Natthakan Chantham, who scored her country’s first Women’s T20 World Cup half-century, adds another feather to her cap as she will become the first Thai cricketer to feature in the tournament.

Meanwhile, All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked the three squads. In the opening match of the 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge last year’s finalist Supernovas will face-off against Velocity in the opening match.

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deepti Sharma (vc), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D. Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (c), Veda Krishnamurthy (vc), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus, Jahanara Alam, M. Anagha.

