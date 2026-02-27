Actress Daisy Shah has come out in support of composer-director Palaash Muchhal, describing him as a "very good person" during a period of significant personal and professional upheaval. Her comments arrive as Muchhal navigates the aftermath of his cancelled wedding to Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and an ongoing defamation battle in the Bombay High Court. Palaash Muchhal Accused of Cheating Sangli Man of INR 40 Lakh, Police Probe Underway.

Speaking in a recent interview with Filmygyan, the Jai Ho actress shared her perspective on the Muchhal family’s character and grounded nature. Daisy revealed that her relationship with Palaash began through his sister, renowned playback singer Palak Muchhal. The bond dates back to Daisy's 2014 debut, where Palak lent her voice to a track in the Salman Khan-starrer. “Palaash is very good as a person. In fact, I have met him a couple of times," Daisy shared. "Palak had done a song for Jai Ho, so I have known her since then... I frequently go to parties at Palak‘s home for birthdays and Ganpati Pooja, and that’s how I met Palaash."

The actress emphasised the spiritual and family-oriented values that define the Muchhal household, suggesting that their faith keeps them resilient during difficult times. “I met his family, beautiful family, they are very grounded," she added. "They very much believe in God and I think that is the good part about them. Those who believe in God are positive people.” Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal Controversy: Bombay HC Restrains Vidnynan Mane From Making Further Remarks About Music Composer.

Daisy’s warm remarks contrast with a turbulent few months for the director. Palaash was scheduled to marry Smriti Mandhana on November 23, 2025, but the wedding was called off under private circumstances, ending their long-standing relationship. Despite the setback, Muchhal is focusing on his career. He recently announced a new directorial project featuring Shreyas Talpade, signalling his return to the film sets.

On the legal front, Muchhal recently secured an interim victory. The Bombay High Court restrained actor-producer Vidnyan Mane from making further defamatory remarks against the composer. The court termed certain comments by Mane as “insinuating,” leading Muchhal to file a suit for permanent injunction and damages to protect his reputation.

