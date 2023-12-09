Many top players are set to go under the hammer when the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction on December 9. The inaugural season was a massive success with Mumbai Indians going on to lift the trophy after beating Delhi Capitals in the final. With all five franchises having named their retentions and some top names in the fray, fans can expect a fascinating showdown in the auction room where each team will attempt their best to sign the players they have targetted. A total of 165 players will go under the hammer, which includes 104 Indians and 61 overseas stars. There will also be 15 players from associate nations. Names like Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu and West Indies' Deandra Dottin are expected to be among the major attractions at the event. BCCI President Roger Binny to Head Women’s Premier League Committee.

Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player the last time around when the WPL auction took place before its inaugural season. The stylish Indian batter was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a massive 3.4 crore. It is unlikely that this mark will be breached with most franchises having retained their core players. Gujarat Giants have the highest purse at the auction-Rs 5.95 crore. WPL 2024: Mumbai, Bengaluru Front-Runners As Women’s Premier League May Follow Multi-City Format.

When And At What Time Will WPL 2024 Auction Event Will Start?

The Women's Premier League (WPL) auction 2024 will take place in Mumbai. The WPL 2024 auction will start at 3:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast WPL 2024 Auction Event In India?

Viacom18 Group possesses the broadcasting rights to the Women's Premier League 2024. Fans can tune into Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 2 TV channels to watch the live telecast of the WPL 2024 auction. For live streaming details scroll below.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming Of WPL 2024 Auction Event?

JioCinema will provide live streaming of the WPL 2024 auction with Viacom18 as the official broadcast partner. Fans can hence watch the WPL 2024 auction live streaming online for free on any device.

