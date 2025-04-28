The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League started on March 22 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, when Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets. Since then, the 20-20 format cricket league has undergone several unexpected twists and turns with nail-biting matches. It has been an out-and-out blockbuster season, with the ten teams competing aggressively for a spot in the playoffs.

At the moment, Gujarat Titans appear comfortable at the top of the points table, while Delhi Capitals closely follow them in second and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the third. However, anything can happen from the games that commence from here, as this league is filled with unexpected twists and unthinkable turns, with players becoming overnight sensations and teams becoming champions.

Nevertheless, many IPL fans wish to predict the outcomes of every match, and for them, platforms offering live updates, dynamic prediction marketplaces, and lucrative prizes have emerged. Yolo247, operated by Bright Win Limited B.V., has introduced prediction markets with associated bonus structures and rewards during the IPL season to attract cricket and gaming audiences.

Yolo247 has introduced a promotional event called the IPL Jackpot Challenge. Yolo247’s IPL 2025 leaderboard challenge allows fans to track predictions and engage with live match updates, fostering a dynamic community experience. The top 20 rankers are free to play any game at every level, contributing to earning points on the leaderboard.

The leaderboard rankings are updated from Sundays to Saturdays.

Anyone who earns a top 20 rank in the list of top 20 highest predictors is eligible for a ₹1 Crore Jackpot Draw.

The top-ranking participant each week receives a bonus payout of ₹7,00,000, as part of the ongoing contest.

At the end of the IPL season, one lucky player from the weekly qualifier will take home the megaprize, the undisputed ₹1 Crore Jackpot.

The ongoing offers are structured to promote continued engagement among users, including both new and existing participants. By bestowing bonuses and rewarding adept players every week, Yolo247 is also encouraging greater participation from enthusiasts and the expansion of its online community.

60-Day Daily and Weekly Leaderboard Challenges

In accordance with the IPL season, Yolo247 has also introduced a 60-day leaderboard challenge with a jackpot. This challenge has both daily and weekly leaderboards, encompassing all the games from Yolo247’s extensive catalog.

Features of the challenge:

The daily leaderboard updates players’ scores every 24 hours alongside rewards that are paid out the next day.

The weekly leaderboard aggregates daily scores to reward consistent users who are performing well over the week.

Users can track their ranking in real time, alongside opportunities to win cash on a daily or weekly basis.

The challenge includes features designed to encourage consistent participation and competitive engagement among users while fostering healthy competition among them, making them eager to monitor their progress and strive for the top user positions within the leaderboard on a frequent basis.

Enhanced user engagement through predictions and personalized offers

Yolo247’s IPL 2025 leaderboard system also incorporates prediction markets, enabling users to predict outcomes based on player performances alongside match results. Incentives include structured bonuses, cashback, and deposit-based rewards tied to user participation.

Daily and weekly rank offers granted exclusively to users based on their standing in the leaderboard aid.

The platform also sponsors additional community-targeted events such as prediction contests, trivia challenges, and social media competitions.

Making guesses is simpler with real-time updates from professional analysts, thereby enhancing the IPL experience.

While the cricketers play on the field, you can play off the field and earn similar rewards. Explore Yolo247’s IPL 2025 features to stay connected with every match and make the most out of this IPL season.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)