Al-Nassr will be facing Al Fateh in the final game of their Saudi Pro League campaign with the side being far from their declared objective of winning the title. Despite having some big names in the squad and managed by a coach of the calibre of Stefano Pioli, they are currently fourth in the standings with 67 points from 33 matches played. The let themselves down at the crucial junctures of the season and that’s what pegged them back. Opponents Al Fateh are 12th and with just two wins in their last five games played, they lack momentum with them. Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Wins Appeal To Put ACL Qualification Within Reach.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from the club and we could see him for the final time in Al-Nassr colours here. Jhon Duran is the future and his partnership with Ronaldo and Sadio Mane in the final third will be key. Marcelo Brozovic is the heartbeat of this side in midfield and will feature alongside Ayman Yahya and Otavio in a 4-3-3 formation.

Al Fateh will head into this game without the services of Suhayb Al Zaid, who is struggling with a serious knee injury. Sofiane Bendebka has been an integral part of their attack with the player scoring consistently in the league. Jorge Fernandes at the back will need to be at his very best as he takes on one of the best attacks in the league.

When Is Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match? Date Time and Venue

Al-Nassr will face Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 on Wednesday, May 21. The Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr match is set to be played at the Al Fateh Club Stadium, Al-Hofuf, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast of Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25 Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. The Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 TV channel. For Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr online viewing options, read below. Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Luka Modric For 'So Many Moments' Duo Spent Together At Real Madrid, As Croatian Pens Emotional Note Announcing Departure From Club.

Is Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25, Live Online Streaming Available?

SonyLIV, Sony Network's official OTT platform, is the platform to watch live streaming of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 matches. Fans can hence watch the Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr live streaming online viewing option on the SonyLIV app and website. Jio users can also watch Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr on the Jio TV app and website. Al-Nassr should create plenty of chances in this game enroute an easy win.

