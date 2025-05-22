Former Real Madrid CF legend and one of the best players to ever play the game of football, Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked Luka Modric for the moments they shared together at Los Blancos. Luka Modric has announced his departure from Real Madrid after spending 13 years with the club, the Croatian will be leaving after the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. Luka Modric had penned an emotional note sharing the news of his departure from the club, on his Instagram handle. In the comment section of that post, Cristiano Ronaldo wrote, "Thank you for everything, Luka! It's been an honor to share so many moments with you at the club. I wish you the best in everything you do." The duo has been a part of numerous memories at Real Madrid, including winning multiple La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. Luka Modric to Leave Real Madrid After 13 Seasons; Croatian Legend Pens Emotional Note, Writes 'I'll Always Be a Madrid Fan' (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Thanks Luka Modric

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo's comment on Modric's post "Thank you for everything, Luka! It's been an honor to share so many moments with you at the club. I wish you the best in everything you do." pic.twitter.com/flTDZzbnpD — TCR. (@TeamCRonaldo) May 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)