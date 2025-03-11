After a shock loss to Pakhtakor in the first leg of their AFC Champions League Round of 16 tie, AL-Hilal will look to turn things around at home this evening in the return fixture. The Saudi Arabian champions did not look their usual self in the previous leg with the hosts dominating that game. Pakhtakor ultimately scored a 29th-minute goal courtesy of Flamarion which proved to be the winner. Al-Hilal being one of the strongest teams in the continent and known for their strong attacking play, will look to dominate in front of their home fans from the onset. For Pakhtakor, it will be more about defending deep and hitting the side on the break. Al-Hilal versus Pakhtakor will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST. Al-Nassr 3–0 Esteghlal FC, AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Penalty, Jhon Duran Nets Brace As Knights of Najd March Into Quarter-Finals.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has not participated in Al-Hilal training due to irregular heart rhythm and his participation in the game is in doubt. Renan Lodi, Yasser Alshahrani, and Hassan Altambakti are all back in the matchday squad and will likely feature here. The likes of Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Malcom will hold the key for the home team. Abdulla Abdullaev and Shahzod Azmiddinov were immense for Pakhtakor in the home leg and the central defensive duo have a massive role to play again. Brayan Riascos will lead the attack with Diyor Kholmatov as the playmaker behind him. Jonatan Lucca and Abdurauf Buriev form the double pivot in central midfield.

When is Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Al-Hilal will take on Pakhtakor in the second leg of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 stage on Wednesday, March 12. The Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor much-awaited clash will begin at Kingdom Arena in Saudi Arabia. It will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

Sports18 had the official broadcast rights of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. However, after the JioHotstar merger, the Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor live telecast is unlikely to be available on the Star Sports Select channels For AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite online viewing options, read below. Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo! Wayne Rooney Chooses Barcelona Forward As Better Striker Over His Manchester United Teammate (Watch Video).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. Fans in India can watch the Al-Hilal vs Pakhtakor live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 69. Al-Hilal will be charged up for this one and expect them to secure a 2-0 win here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 04:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).