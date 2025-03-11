Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot while Jhon Duran netted a brace as Al-Nassr defeated 10-man Esteghlal FC to march into the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 on March 10. It was goalless after the first leg of the Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal FC round of 16, which means the winner of this contest would have advanced to the last eight. Jhon Duran netted the opener in the 84th minute and Cristiano Ronaldo doubled Al-Nassr's lead from the penalty spot in the 27th. Things went from bad to worse for Esteghlal FC with Mehran Ahmadi seeing a red card and being sent off. Jhon Duran netted his second and Al-Nassr's third goal of the night in the 84th minute to seal the win. Cristiano Ronaldo Calls His Lookalike ‘Very Ugly’ As Portuguese Superstar Spots Him During Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Warm Up (Watch Video).

Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal FC Result

