Al-Ittihad won the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2024-25 title and became the second-most successful club in league history, with 10 championship victories, leapfrogging over Al-Nassr (9). Needing a win from the remaining three SPL 2024-25 matches, Al-Ittihad took on Al-Raed, who gained an early lead in the ninth minute with Oumar Gonzalez scoring. However, Steven Bergwijn leveled the score, and after that, it was all one-way traffic for Laurent Blanc's men. Danilo Pereira gave Al-Ittihad a 2-1 lead heading into the first-half break. Al Obud took advantage of a blunder from Al-Raed and slammed the third goal for Al-Ittihad, which triggered a celebration amongst the fans present. Meanwhile, Karim Benzema won his 34th trophy, making the footballer the most decorated French player in history. Al-Akhdoud 0–9 Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024–25: Sadio Mane Scores Four As Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Knights of Najd Secure Their Biggest League Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Al-Ittihad Wins Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Title

