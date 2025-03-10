Al-Nassr will be back in action in the AFC Champions League Elite 2024-25 round of 16 encounter. The Saudi Arabian club played out a goalless draw in the first leg of the round of 16 encounter against Esteghlal away from home. They have an opportunity to go ahead by beating the Iranian opposition as they take them on in the second leg at their home. Al-Nassr won only one match from their last six matches in all competitions. They are now ten points behind from league leaders Al-Ittihad with 48 points from 24 matches. They dropped points in their last match in the Saudi Pro League against Al-Shabab too. They are not enjoying a good run of form and this match will be a tough encounter for them as well. Cristiano Ronaldo Calls His Lookalike ‘Very Ugly’ As Portuguese Superstar Spots Him During Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match Warm Ups (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Esteghlal has just two wins out of their eight matches Miodrag Bozovic's side have impressively gone five matches without defeat in this competition. They are a defensively good side which has helped them qualify for the round of 16 and keep the first leg goalless. Although Cristiano Ronaldo didn't travel to Iran in the first leg and thus Al-Nassr lacked attacking threat. Now, Ronaldo will look to add more bite to their attack and take the game in Al-Nassr's favour.

When is Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Al-Nassr have qualified for the AFC Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 stage and they will host Esteghlal for the round of 16 second leg match on Monday, March 10. The Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal match is set to be played at the A Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and it starts at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

Sports18 had the official broadcast rights of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. However, after the JioHotstar merger, the Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal live telecast is unlikely to be available on the Star Sports Select channels For AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite online viewing options, read below. Lionel Messi Over Cristiano Ronaldo! Wayne Rooney Chooses Barcelona Forward As Better Striker Over His Manchester United Teammate (Watch Video).

How to Watch Live Streaming of Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal, AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite Match?

FanCode is the official streaming partner of the AFC Champions League 2024-25 Elite in India. Fans in India can watch the Al-Nassr vs Esteghlal live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but after purchasing a match pass worth Rs 69. Expect Al-Nassr to not be at their very best but do enough to secure a win here.

