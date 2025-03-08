Looking like Cristiano Ronaldo? Yes, that would be a great feeling for any man to just look like the football superstar who has massive following and also voted a ‘sexiest athlete’. But a fan under similar impression was called ‘very ugly’ by Ronaldo himself. The incident took place during warm up session ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match where a fan just close to Ronaldo’s physical features wanted to impress the Portuguese superstar. Wearing Portugal’s famous number 7 jersey worn by Ronaldo, he got closer to the field so that Cristiano will spot him. But after spotting the ‘imposter’ Ronaldo called him very ugly and denied any resemblance with him. Watch the video below. Al-Nassr 2-2 Al-Shabab, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Stefano Pioli’s Side Drops Points Again Despite Taking Lead with Cristiano Ronaldo, Ayman Yahya’s Goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo Spotting the 'Lookalike' and Calling Him 'Very Ugly'

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 كريستيانو رونالدو لـ شبيهه : انت لا تشبهني انت شين 😅#النصر_الشباب pic.twitter.com/aNrTBDURSZ — KHALID ALOLYAN 🇸🇦🐪 (@OLYAN15K) March 7, 2025

