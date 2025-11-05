AFC Champions League Two 2025–26 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: A red-hot Al-Nassr outfit is set to take on FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26. This is a massive occasion for FC Goa, not just because is an Asian football match but also for the fact that this fixture will allow the Indian players to compete against one of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano Ronaldo was an absentee when Al-Nassr had travelled to India to take on FC Goa, but this time, there's a good chance that the Portugal star might take the field. Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted training with his Al-Nassr teammates for this clash and time will tell if he starts or is used as a substitute. FC Goa 1-2 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League Two 2025–26: Brison Fernandes’ Stunner Not Enough as Angelo Gabriel, Haroune Camara Seal Third Straight Win for Cristiano Ronaldo-Less Saudi Giants.

In terms of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 points table, Al-Nassr sit right at the top of the points table with three victories in as many matches. FC Goa on the other hand, are at the opposite end of the spectrum, suffering defeats in all three matches. The FC Goa vs Al-Nassr match saw Brison Fernandes score against the Knights of Najd, but goals from Angelo Gabriel and Haroune Camara sealed a victory for the Saudi Pro League giants. While FC Goa would be out seeking redemption against Al-Nassr, it will be a stern task for the Indian club if they are to walk away with points from Al-Awwal Park. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in Starting XI.

Al-Nassr vs FC Goa Match Details

Match Al-Nassr vs FC Goa Date Wednesday, November 5 Time 11:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no telecast available

When Is Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Al-Nassr will host FC Goa in a Group D match in AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 on Wednesday, November 5. The Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match will be played at the Al- Awwal Park, Riyadh and it will start at 11:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Al-Nassr vs FC Goa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Therefore, the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match live telecast will not be available on any TV channel in India. For the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of Al-Nassr vs FC Goa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

However, fans have an online viewing option to watch the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 in India. Fans can watch the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa live streaming online on the FanCode app and website, but need to purchase either a match pass for 29 INR or a tour pass that costs 89 INR.

