FC Goa gave a praiseworthy performance, however suffering a 1-2 defeat against Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr FC. The Cristiano Ronaldo-less Al-Nassr wasted no time in gaining an initial two-goal lead, with goals from Angelo Gabriel in the 10th minute and Haroune Camara in the 27th minute. Indian winger Brison Fernandes however reduced the margin with a stunner, netted in the 41st minute. The results would have been worse, as Al-Nassr had 15 shots and a 75% possession, compared to Goa's just 1 shot, which was a goal. A defensive brilliance from the FC Goa side at their fortress, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda), saved the side from humiliation. This was the third consecutive defeat for FC Goa in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26, and also the third win for Al Nassr. David Timor had recieved a red in 90+2 minutes, making FC Goa cut-short to 10-men. Mohun Bagan Super Giant 'Considered to Have Withdrawn' From AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 After Mariners Opt Against Travelling to Iran for Sepahan Clash.

Al-Nassr Edge Past FC Goa

Another step forward 🙌💛 pic.twitter.com/edJ7TPsNry — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) October 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)