Al-Nassr will be back in action when they host India's FC Goa at home in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Group D fixture on November 5. The Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two fixture will be played at Al-Awwal Park, with the Riyadh-based club holding a 1-0 aggregate lead over their Indian counterpart, having won the away clash 2-1 in Goa last month. With three wins out of three, Al-Nassr are leading the Group D standings, while FC Goa are still searching for their first win in the competition, and will be faced with a tough task against an in-form Knights of Najd. Angelo Borges, Haroune Camara Score As Al-Nassr Beat FC Goa 2–1 in AFC Champions League Two 2025–26.

So far, Al-Nassr's star player Cristiano Ronaldo has not appeared for the club in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 matches, with coach Jorge Jesus resting the star Portuguese footballer in both home and away ties. With Ronaldo hitting the 40-year-old barrier, the focus of the player and management is to provide the player with ample rest, looking ahead to the World Cup 2026, and the ongoing Saudi Pro League 2025-26, where the Portugal captain has played all matches. Meanwhile, fans can check about Cristiano Ronaldo's availability in the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 match.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two 2025-26 Match?

The suspense over Cristiano Ronaldo's availability remains over Al-Nassr's clash against FC Goa this evening, despite the star player participating in pre-match training at Al-Awwal Park. However, Jesus might play Ronaldo as a substitute or get subbed after starting in the XI. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring Winner For Al-Nassr In Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Against Al-Fayha (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Participating in Pre-Match Training

Wrapping up preparations for tomorrow’s clash 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/Fg1uXMVzfV — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) November 4, 2025

Ronaldo recently scored a brace in the Saudi Pro League 2025-25, and has been in tremendous form for Al-Nassr, scoring eight times and earning one assist in seven appearances for his club this league season.

