Al-Nassr will be facing Al-Shabab in the quarter-finals of the King Cup of Champions with the two teams gearing up for a tough battle. Al-Nassr are the current holders of the trophy and with their league cup campaign taking a setback with the recent loss against Al-Hilal, the focus of the club will be to defend their title in this competition while also doing well in the Champions League. Al-Shabab are eleventh in the points table and without a win in their last four league games. They will need to play at a very high level to match the quality of Al-Nassr. Al-Shabab versus Al-Nassr starts at 11:30 pm IST. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight in Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr King Cup 2023-24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be featuring for only the second time this season in the Kings Cup of Champions and it will not be a surprise if he is on the scoresheet, given the kind of form he has been in. Sadio Mane, Otavio and Anderson Talisca are the other key members of the Al-Nassr attack which should give the visitors the dominance they need early on.

Al-Shabab’s Moteb Al-Harbi will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game as he is struggling with a hamstring injury. Ever Banega was sent off in the last league game but he is available for selection with the suspension not in place for the Kings Cup of Champions. Al-Nassr 4–1 Al-Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores, Anderson Talisca Hits Brace As Saudi Giants Return to Winning Ways (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

When is Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, King Cup 2023-24 Quarterfinal Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will face Al-Shabab in the King Cup 2023-24 quarterfinal football match on Monday, December 11. The match will be played at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, King Cup 2023-24 Quarterfinal Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the King's Cup 2023-24 tournament. Hence, fans can watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channel. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr, King Cup Quarterfinal 2023-24 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony network, will provide live streaming of the King's Cup tournament. Hence fans will be able to watch Al-Shabab vs Al-Nassr live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Al-Shabab have good players in their ranks but Al-Nassr should be the one that should go through with a win.

