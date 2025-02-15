FIFA World Cup – a mega event is seen as opportunity connecting all parts of the world. Most popular sport in the world with over billons of followers does have packed stadiums when the World Cup is conducted in any par of the World. But that might not be the case in 2034. Saudi Arabia, hosts of 2034 FIFA world Cup has confirmed that alcohol will not be sold at the mega event. The country intends to uphold its current ban on spirits as Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, has confirmed the status. 'What Does a Bright Future Look Like?' FIFA World Cup's Instagram Post Featuring Abhishek Sharma and Lamine Yamal Goes Viral.

Alcohol Ban in 2034 FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia Ambassador Prince Khalid bin Bandar, speaking to radio station LBC, mentioned the point an highlighted that the country is looking to stand by its rules and regulations. Even though Qatar relaxed its regulation in the latest edition – 2022 FIFA world Cup, Saudi Arabia has no intentions to mold their principles. In Qatar, during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, where alcohol was available on selected outlets at premium prices and allowed within certain fan zones.

Prince Khalid bin Bandar said, “Rather like our weather, it’s a dry country. At the moment, we don’t allow alcohol, but plenty of fun can be had without it. It’s not 100 percent necessary. If you want to drink after you leave, you’re welcome to, but at the moment, we don’t have alcohol.” Saudi Arabia to Host FIFA World Cup 2034 Despite Controversy.

Emphasising on the reason he added, “Everyone has their own culture, and we’re happy to accommodate people within the boundaries of our culture, but we don’t want to change our culture for someone else. I mean, really, you can’t live without a drink?”

While the alcohol has no direct impact on the games or oraganising the mega event, its is to some extent major part for the crowds attending the games. Many fans slammed the idea of playing FIFA World Cup in 2034 in middle-east country. Supporters believe that the absence of alcohol will impact the traditional experience that many football supporters are accustomed to during major tournaments in Europe and South America.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 02:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).