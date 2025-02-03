India national cricket team explosive opener Abhishek Sharma featured on FIFA World Cup's Instagram post along with Spanish and FC Barcelona star footballer Lamine Yamal. Abhishek Sharma smashed 135 runs during the fifth T20I against the England national cricket team in Mumbai. Abhishek's stunning century helped Team India to register a dominant 150-run victory. The Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal has been in sensational form for FC Barcelona this season. IND vs ENG Memes Go Viral After Abhishek Sharma, Bowlers Help India Defeat England by 150 Runs in 5th T20I To Win Series 4–1.

FIFA World Cup's Instagram Post for Abhishek Sharma and Lamine Yamal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

