The Premier League 2025-26 has commenced and we have already seen the signs of a fierce rivalry that is waiting for the fans throughout the season. One of the major title contenders Manchester City have suffered a loss against Tottenham Hotspur, despite being pro-active in the transfer window by signing Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri. Arsenal have already piled up two consecutive victories and are cruising through the initial stage of the competition. Pressure is on defending champions Liverpool, that they justify the tag of title favourites and go on a winning streak, gaining some lead early. Liverpool have secured the services of the likes of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Hugo Ekitike this season. But they are still out in the market pushing for a transfer of Alexander Isak. Fans eager to know what is currently going on between Liverpool, Newcastle United and Alexander Isak as the transfer deadline nears, can read below. Alexander Isak vs Newcastle United: Swedish Striker Says ‘Trust Lost, Relationship Can’t Continue’ Amid Liverpool Transfer Links, Magpies Respond With Stern Statement.

Alexander Isak Transfer News: Liverpool and Newcastle United's Battle

One of the biggest highlights of the ongoing summer transfer window has been the battle between Liverpool and Newcastle United. The latter identified Hugo Ekitike as one of the potential targets and were making a move for the French striker. But Liverpool hijacked the deal with the pressure that if Newcastle go for Ekitike, Liverpool will sign Alexander Isak. Ekitike eventually signed for Liverpool but despite that, Liverpool have not cooled their interest on Isak. They have pushed for the deal to sign Alexander Isak, resulting in another tussle with Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak Transfer News: Swedish Striker Wants to Leave Newcastle United

Alexander Isak has made his position clear. He wants to leave Newcastle United and join Liverpool. Isak put out an explosive statement last Tuesday regarding the ongoing saga, saying his Newcastle career "cannot continue" following "broken promises" made by the club.

Isak and Newcastle are not on good terms as spotted when Isak joined the pre-season training. He has not featured in any of the pre-season matches for Newcastle United and has not played in the first match of the Premier League 2025-26. He has been training alone, away from the first team's training under Eddie Howe.

Alexander Isak Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano's Update

According to reports of renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United remain adamant that they will only consider selling Isak if they can sign two new strikers this week, one to replace Isak and another to replace Callum Wilson, who left earlier in the summer. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "It's going to be an important moment because it's going to close this story between Newcastle and Liverpool and then from Tuesday we will understand more. Newcastle hope internally that this week, after the game, Alexander Isak can return to training, they want to convince Isak to be back after the game one Monday".

He further added "Liverpool remain in the same position, they want Isak, they will attack for Isak but it depends on Newcastle, this story completely depends on Newcastle. Isak wants to go to Liverpool. Isak wants to play for Liverpool. Liverpool want to go for Isak. Liverpool are prepared to pay. But Newcastle are the ones are decide and they will try their best to keep him."

Alexander Isak Transfer News: Liverpool's Position

Only a week is remaining before the summer transfer window closes. It is now or never for Liverpool and Newcastle United on the Alexander Isak transfer. At least for this window. Liverpool's massive opening offer of £110million was rejected by Newcastle at the beginning of August. It is likely that Liverpool will have to pay significantly more if they hope to tempt Newcastle into selling Isak so late in the window. Liverpool Head Coach Arne Slot Confirms Netherlands Defender Jeremie Frimpong Ruled Out Until After September International Break.

It is unknown exactly how much the Reds would have to pay to sign the Sweden international, but it reports suggest that the total package will be around £130m, smashing the British record of Florian Wirtz's £116m move to Liverpool earlier this summer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2025 10:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).