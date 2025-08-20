Amid strong transfer links of Swedish star striker Alexander Isak with English Premier League giants Liverpool FC, a bitter battle has arisen between the player and his current club Newcastle United FC. The player had not participated in club first EPL 2025-26 match, against Aston Villa. Alexander Isak took to his official Instagram account to share that he has lost "trust" in the Magpies. After such strong words, the EPL side Newcastle United have also shared their disappointment with Alexander Isak for making the matter public on social media. Alexander Isak Has No Intention of Playing for Newcastle United Again Amid Potential Liverpool Move: Report.

What Did Alexander Isak Say on Situation at Newcastle United

Sharing his discontent about how matters are proceeding regarding his potential transfer out of the club, Alexander Isak posted a story on Instagram. Isak wrote, "I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken. That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors." Newcastle United Win Carabao Cup 2024-25; Dan Burn and Alexander Isak Superb Goals Helps The Magpies Clinch 2-1 Victory Over Liverpool in EFL Cup Final.

Claiming that promises have been made by Newcastle United earlier on the issue, Alexander Isak further wrote, "The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading. When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself". The words "relationship can't continue" clearly indicates the fact the he wants to part ways with Newcastle United.

Alexander Isak's Story:

Alexander Isak Speaks Up Against Magpies (Photo Credits: Instagram/ alex_isak)

Newcastle United's Response To Alexander Isak Status

Sharing their disappointment, Newcastle United have issued a stern official statement. The Magpies have stated, "We are disappointed to have been alerted to a social media post by Alexander Isak". The English top-tier side have claimed that they have clearly conveyed their stance on the issue to the player and his representative. The club mentions that they understand that players have wishes, but the side would make a decision after considering the best interests of the club and fans, and Alexander Isak continues to be a part of the squad. Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale Joins Newcastle United on Season-Long Loan.

Newcastle United's Stern Response

Newcastle United statement: Alexander Isak — Newcastle United (@NUFC) August 19, 2025

Newcastle United stated, "We want to keep our best players, but we also understand players have their own wishes and we listen to their views. As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired." In the final lines, the club mentioned, "Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates."

