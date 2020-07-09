Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have undoubtedly been one of the best players of the generation. Could there be a secret behind their unmatched skillset? Now the netizens are wondering about the same especially after the doppelganger images of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo go viral. Yes! You read it right! A couple of days ago, netizens posted a snap of Javier Clemente, a former Spanish footballer who played for Athletic, which has won a couple of La Liga titles. If that was not enough, Ronaldo’s uncanny resemblance with Dragoslav Šekularac further fueled the rumours of the two being time travellers. Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi’s Names Left Out of Ballon d’Or 2020 Race by Robin van Persie.

Ronaldo's lookalike played for Yugoslavia during the 1950s, obviously much before Cristiano Ronaldo was even born. He played for Red Star Belgrade and scored over 110 goals for the club. The featured in many national teams including Germany, France, Columbia, America and Canada. Later in his career, he went on to become a manager. His picture was posted earlier this week on social media and with this, the Internet was left scratching their heads.

TIME TRAVEL 🧳 MESSI - CR7 1969 - javier clemente 1934 - unknown pic.twitter.com/xkI32d77EF — əvrən (@EvrenChicago) July 7, 2020

Ronaldo's lookalike:

Time travel could be a proper justification for the kind of talent the two have. Messi has scored 27 goals and 24 assists to his name in all competitions whereas, Ronaldo has netted 26 goals in 27 Serie A 2019-20 games as he plays for Juventus.

