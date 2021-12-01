Arsenal and Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes was involved in a horrific robbery, where he managed to fight the miscreants and ensure that no harm was done. The Premier League star was with his friend and they were returning to their North London home when the robbers followed them. This incident took place as soon as they parked their car in the garage. A video footage of the incident reveals that two robbers, one of them who wielded a baseball bat, in an attempt to threaten to strike the footballer and the Brazilian took off his watch and gives it to him. Lionel Messi Reposts Picture of Seven G.O.A.Ts in Front of Paris’ Eiffel Tower After Winning Record Ballon d’Or Title (See Post)

See the Video of This Incident Below:

The assailant then tries to attack Gabriel with the bat but the centre-back was up to the task, taking hold of his arm, hitting him in the face and eventually, forcing the attacker and his partner to flee from the spot. One of the assailants has been identified later as Abderaham Muse. This incident is said to have happened in August earlier this year, according to the Daily Mail and police identified Muse through his DNA from a hat that he was wearing at the time of the incident. He was subsequently handed a five-year jail sentence last month. Virat Kohli Elated to be Retained by RCB For IPL 2022, Says 'Journey Continues'

Anupama Thompson, the judge for this case, said that the attempted robbery was not because Gabriel was a high-profile player in the Premier League. "While you (referring to Muse) didn’t specifically target the victim on account of him being a well-known footballer, there was a realisation this person was wealthy and worthy of robbing. You saw a nice car and a nice house and thought it was rich pickings. Fortunately, thanks to the brave actions of the people you targeted, no further damage was done," she said.

However, this is not the first time that Arsenal players have fallen victim to such attacks. Earlier in 2019, two-armed men attacked Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil before the Bosnian fought off the robbers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2021 02:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).