The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently happening in Qatar. Most of the top players are currently a part of the perennial event and club football in most countries are currently is at a halt. However, just after the end of the FIFA World Cup, the club football season will restart. So to keep their players match-fit, European clubs are playing many friendlies. Today, we will witness two European giants Arsenal and AC Milan facing each other at the Dubai Super Cup 2022. The match will kick off at 7.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai. This will be a big test for both teams. Today’s Football Match Live: Check FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Schedule for December 13.

Coming to this match, Arsenal defeated French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais by a margin of 3-0. Gabriel Magalhaes, Edward Nketiah and Fabio Vieira were the scorers for the Gunners. This will be a huge opportunity for the players like Nketiah and Vieira to show their calibre. Meanwhile, the presence of Gabriel Magalhaes and martin Odegaard will be a very big bonus for the Gunners.

Defending Serie-A champion, AC Milan will be playing their first match since a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the league. AC Milan will not have the services of players like Olivier Giroud and Theo Hernandez who are playing in the FIFA World Cup. Players like Origi, Tonali and Bennacer will be the ones to watch out for.

When is Arsenal VS AC Milan Friendly? Know Date, Time And Venue

English Premier League leaders Arsenal will face AC Milan in a friendly match at the Dubai Super Cup. The match will take place at the Al-Maktoum Stadium, Dubai, at 7.30 IST on December 13.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Arsenal vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of the Dubai Super Cup. The friendly match between Arsenal and AC Milan will not be telecasted on TV. Possession Not Everything, Showed By Semifinalists of FIFA World Cup 2022.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Arsenal vs AC Milan, Club Friendlies 2022?

You can watch the club friendly match between Arsenal and AC Milan on FanCode. the match will be also available on the Arsenal website and app.

