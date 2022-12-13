The semi final stage of the FIFA World Cup is all set to start today, December 13. In the first semi final, two times champions Argentina will face the last edition's runners-up Croatia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail, Qatar. The kick-off time of the match is 12.30 am Indian Standard Time (IST). Lionel Messi led Argentina defeated Netherlands in penalties to qualify for the semi final stage. Meanwhile, Modric's Croatia also won their quarter final match against Brazil on penalties. Now two heavyweights will face each other for a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals. The important FIFA World Cup 2022 semi final match between Argentina and Croatia will be telecasted live on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD. You can also watch the live-streaming of the game on JIoCinema. Possession Not Everything, Showed By Semifinalists of FIFA World Cup 2022.

