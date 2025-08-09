Arsenal will face Athletic Club in the Emirates Cup final as the Gunners look up for some much-needed momentum ahead of a gruelling campaign. Arsenal have been one of the most consistent teams in the English top-flight football but yet remain without a major trophy in this period. Manager Mikel Arteta has been backed strongly by the board, but it is a make-or-break campaign for him. Athletic Club finished fourth in the 2024/25 campaign and they have the quality to excel further if they can continue to improve. Arsenal versus Athletic Club will start at 9:30 PM IST. Arsenal Signs Sweden Striker Viktor Gyokeres From Sporting Lisbon Ahead of Premier League 2025–26 Season.

Kai Havertz has a minor injury and he is unlikely to be risked in this game by Arsenal. Viktor Gyokeres will be a key player in attack for the Gunners with Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka on the wings. Martin Zubimendi will look to break up opposition play in midfield with Declan Rice pushing forward to join the attack.

Inaki and Nico Williams are the key players for Athletic Club going forward and the duo will use their pace and trickery to carve out chances. Gorka Guruzeta will be the target man upfront and his hold-up play will be crucial. Jesus Areso has made his move from Osasuna and he will likely get some game time here. Arsenal 3–2 Newcastle United, Club Friendly 2025: Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard Goals Help the Gunners Register Comfortable Win.

Arsenal vs Athletic Club, Match Details

Match Arsenal vs Athletic Club Date Saturday, August 9 Time 9:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Emirates Stadium, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Everton TV (Live Streaming)

