Kallang (Singapore), July 27: Newcastle United fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat against Arsenal in a lively pre-season clash at Singapore’s National Stadium, despite an early lead and a spirited performance. Anthony Elanga, making his first start since arriving from Nottingham Forest, put United ahead inside six minutes. A slick move involving Sandro Tonali and Kieran Trippier ended with the Swede bundling home from close range to give the Magpies an early advantage. Arsenal Announce Signing of Viktor Gyokeres; Former Sporting Striker Joins Premier League Club, Puts Pen to Paper in €63M Deal.

Arsenal, who had edged AC Milan earlier in the week, responded swiftly. After several close calls from both sides, including efforts from Kai Havertz, Bruno Guimarães, and Benjamin White, the Gunners drew level just after a first-half drinks break. Former Newcastle man Mikel Merino found space at the edge of the box and drilled a low strike past Nick Pope. The Premier League runners-up then took the lead in unfortunate fashion, when a dangerous cross from Havertz deflected off Alex Murphy and into his own net in the 35th minute.

Newcastle nearly responded before the break, but Anthony Gordon’s effort drifted wide. Eddie Howe rang the changes at half-time, keeping only Pope and William Osula on the pitch. The reshuffled side showed intent, and in the 59th minute, Jacob Murphy brought United level with a precise left-footed strike after good work from Tino Livramento. Football Players’ Union Hits Back at ‘Autocratic’ FIFA and Gianni Infantino in Fallout From Club World Cup 2025.

Murphy then turned provider, crossing for Osula who headed just wide. Pope kept the scores level with excellent saves from Max Dowman and Martin Ødegaard, before being replaced by John Ruddy. Ruddy was soon tested, saving well from Dowman, while Lewis Miley’s lobbed attempt floated over after a poor clearance from Arsenal’s substitute keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga. But it was Arsenal who would snatch victory late on. Joelinton was penalised for a foul on Dowman, and Ødegaard calmly converted the 81st-minute penalty to seal the win.

