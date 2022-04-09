Arsenal will aim to keep their top-four hopes alive in the Premier League when they face Brighton on Saturday, April 9. The match would be played at the Emirates Stadium and is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Gunners' road to securing a top-four spot on the Premier League 2021-22 points table took a major hit when they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. Mikel Arteta's men were on a winning run but that defeat to Crystal Palace came as a big blow, especially with Tottenham Hotspur winning against Newcastle United and leapfrogging them to the top four. But Arsenal still have an advantage, given the fact that they have played one game less. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Wayne Rooney’s Remarks on His Manchester United Return

Arteta would be without two of their key men in Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey. The Scottish left-back will be out of action for the whole season while Partey's injury is likely to keep him out of action for a few weeks. But despite the absence of these two star players, Mikel Arteta would hope that his side can put behind that defeat to Crystal Palace and bounce back hard to keep their Champions League dream alive. Brighton meanwhile, are winless for six games in the Premier League.

When is Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Brighton Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on April 9, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Brighton match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Brighton match.

