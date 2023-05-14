Arsenal will look to stay alive in the race for the Premier League 2022-23 title when they take on Brighton. The Gunners are second on the points table and will hope for Manchester City in their game to Everton which happens earlier and should Mikel Arteta’s men win this match, they will be able to reclaim the top of the points table. The North London outfit have performed consistently this season and are now in a must-win situation to win the elusive Premier League title. But it would be far from easy with the season's final few games coming up thick and short. Arsenal had beaten Brighton in the reverse fixture earlier this season, which should give them confidence ahead of this match. Lionel Messi Gets Booed at Parc des Princes on His Return As PSG Register 5–0 Win Over Ajaccio in Ligue 1 2022–23 Clash (Watch Video).

In terms of injuries, Arsenal are set to be without William Saliba, which is a huge miss. But Jakub Kiwior put on a good show against Newcastle and should partner alongside Gabriel in the heart of Arsenal’s defence. Oleksandr Zinchenko might miss out on again and should he does so, Kieran Tierney will be his replacement at left-back. Skipper Martin Odegaard has been in fine form and would like to continue in this crucial match. For Brighton, Solly March and Adam Webster would be on the absentees' list.

Since dropping points against Liverpool, Southampton and West Ham and losing to Manchester City, Arsenal have been clinical, beating Chelsea and Newcastle United. Brighton on the other hand, have had a topsy-turvy time in recent times. Beating Manchester United gave a boost to their hopes of playing European football, but a 5-1 loss to Everton dented their momentum. Premier League 2022–23: Southampton Relegated From EPL After Loss Against Fulham; Manchester United, Aston Villa Register Victories.

When is Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will be take on Brighton in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Sunday, May 14. The match will begin at 9:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Brighton match on the Star Sports Select 2/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of this important match between Arsenal and Brighton on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. They, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. For all the problems.

