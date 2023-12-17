Arsenal will be eager to return to winning ways when they take on Brighton at the Emirates Stadium this evening. The Gunners lost out to Aston Villa last weekend, who have made Villa Park their fortress this season. With Liverpool well within sight for the Gunners in the title race, Mikel Arteta will want his wards to get these crucial three points against a decent Brighton team. With games coming thick and fast in the league, the home side must make these matches count. Opponents Brighton are eighth in the standings but have just lost once in their last five encounters which is a positive. Arsenal versus Brighton will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Luton Town Captain Tom Lockyer ‘Stable’ After Cardiac Arrest on Field; Manchester City Draws Against Crystal Palace.

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are both doubtful for the game with the Arsenal players suffering from muscle injuries. Mohamed Elneny is out for a few weeks with a hamstring problem. Gabriel Jesus plays as the lone striker but he is equally capable of dropping out wide and securing play. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard will be pivotal in midfield for the hosts.

Danny Welbeck will not play against his former club as he is injured, leaving Evan Ferguson as the first-choice forward option. The other high-profile names missing for the visitors are Ansu Fati, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso and Tariq Lamptey. James Milner in midfield has an important role to play due to the energy he brings in and the ability to press. Adam Lallana will venture forward to join the attack with every opportunity possible. Premier League 2023–24: Harry Maguire Set To Miss Manchester United’s Game Against Liverpool Due to Injury.

When is Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal are set to take on Brighton in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 17. The Arsenal vs Brighton match will be played at the Emirates Stadium and it will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Brighton match on Star Sports Select 1/HD channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Brighton, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Brighton football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Arsenal will feel confident of getting the job done at home. It will not be an easy game for Arsenal but one they will feel they should be able to get all three points from.

