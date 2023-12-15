Manchester (England), Dec 15 (AP) Harry Maguire will miss Manchester United's Premier League game at Liverpool on Sunday because of an injury, head coach Erik ten Hag said Friday.

The defender appeared to strain his groin in Tuesday's Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich. Luke Shaw, who was also injured in that game, has returned to training and Marcus Rashford is also in contention to play at Anfield after missing the Bayern game through illness.

“Harry, he will not be available for the coming games but don't think it's long-term,” Ten Hag said at a news conference.

The United manager added that Anthony Martial, who also missed the Bayern match because of an illness, is not available.

United will be without captain Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended. Ten Hag did not say who would skipper the team in the absence of the Portugal midfielder.

United was routed 7-0 on its last visit to Anfield in March as it recorded its worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years.

“I think everyone knows and everyone is highly motivated when you go to Anfield. It's a great place to go and you know it's going to be tough and everything," Ten Hag said.

"What every footballer wants is to have that challenge and look forward. Last year, we take that in our memory, but you have to also take the benefit from it and learn from it and Sunday we can prove that.”

Ten Hag heads into Sunday's match after losing back-to-back games against Bournemouth and Bayern. (AP)

