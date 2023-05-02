Chelsea with four defeats in their last five games travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal, whose Premier League hopes are hanging by a thread. The Blues have their third manager of the season in Frank Lampard but in terms of results, they have further regressed. While relegation does seem improbable, we have seen strange things happen in football. Opponents Arsenal have slipped at the worst possible time and it seems the pressure of lifting the title has proved too much. It will take a Manchester City poor run for them to get back into the race but all Arsenal can do is try and win their remaining game. Arsenal versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Erling Haaland Equals Record for Most Premier League Goals in a Season, Manchester City Striker Moves Level With Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer.

The absence of William Saliba has been felt in the Arsenal backline and with no return date set yet for the Frenchman, the Gunners will need to find a way to cope which has been lacking. Gabriel Jesus has been in poor form off late and this could lead to Leandro Trossard replacing him as the lone striker. Thomas Partey has also dropped levels in the last few games which is another area of concern.

Raheem Sterling and Mykhaylo Mudryk are the preferred winger option for Frank Lampard with Joao Felix on the bench. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will lead the attack with Enzo Fernandez toggling between the playmaker and central midfielder roles. N’Golo Kante’s energy in the middle is important for Chelsea as he is one player that can cut down the opposition's passing lines with ease.

When is Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will be facing London rivals Chelsea in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Tuesday, May 2. The match will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Emirates Stadium, London.

.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Arsenal vs Chelsea match on the Star Sports Select 3 channel. Lamine Yamal Quick Facts: All You Need to Know About 15-Year-Old Barcelona’s Youngest Ever La Liga Player.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of this important match between Arsenal and Chelsea on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. They, however, will have to pay a subscription fee to watch the match. For all the problems Arsenal have currently, beating Chelsea at home should not be added to that list. They are too good a team to not come away with three points from this game.

