La Masia, the famous academy of Barcelona is well known for producing gems. Throughout its history, La Masia has produced players like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Gerard Pique, Victor Valdes and many more. Spanish forward Lamine Yamal is now getting seen as the next big thing from La Masia. Barcelona are currently cruising towards their 27th La Liga title. They are at the top of the table with an eleven-point lead. The Catalan giants defeated Real Betis by a margin of 4-0 at Camp Nou in their last fixture. Xavi's side had a brilliant start to the match with Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha scoring one goal each within the first half. The score became 4-0 in the 82nd minute when Guido Rodriguez netted an own goal from Ansu Fati's cross. La Liga 2022-23: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Elche Register Thumping Victories.

With a four-goal lead, Xavi decided to hand young forward Lamine Yamal his debut at the age of just 15 years. Yamal played for around ten minutes in his debut match but within this short span of time, the forward showcased his talent by almost scoring a goal. Yamal also showed his playmaking skills by producing a stunning pass which almost ended as an assist. Overall it was a short but impactful performance from the Barcelona youngster. Today, in this article. let's take a look at some quick facts about Lamine Yamal. Toulouse Win French Cup 2022-23 Title, Defeat Nantes 5-1 in Final to Clinch First Trophy.

Lamine Yamal Quick Facts

#Lamine Yamal was born on July 13, 2007, at Esplugues de Llobregat in Spain.

#The left-footed youngster has the ability to play as a centre-forward, winger and also an attacking midfielder. Due to his playstyle, he is often compared with Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

#Lamine Yamal rose through the youth ranks of La Masia and was included in the Juvenile A team for the 2022-23 season, which is above his age group.

#Due to his consistent performances with the Juvenile A team, the forward was selected by Barcelona manager Xavi to train with the first team.

#Finally, at the age of 15 years, 9 months and 16 days, Yamal made his debut for Barcelona's senior team during a La Liga 2022-23 match against Real Betis.

# Lamine Yamal is the youngest debutant for Barcelona in La Liga.

#The Barcelona youngster is among the only five players who have made their La Liga debut before turning 16.

#Lamine Yamal has already represented Spain in multiple age groups. He is currently seen as one of the brightest prospects in the nation.

After his debut against Real Betis, Lamine Yamal was heavily praised by Barcelona manager Xavi, sporting director Jordi Cruyff and first-team player Raphinha. Barcelona will be hoping that they can develop him into one of the future stars of the club.

