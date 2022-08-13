After a flying start to their Premier League 2022-23 campaign, Arsenal will be eyeing another win when they face Leicester City in their second game of the season on Saturday, August 13. The match would be played at the Emirates Stadium and is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). An opening goal from Gabriel Martinelli and then an own goal helped Arsenal beat Crystal Palace in an away clash in the first Premier League match and a clinical performance like that is sure to boost the confidence in Mikel Arteta's men. Cristiano Ronaldo Poses Elegantly in Manchester United’s Fresh Third Kit for 2022–23 Season (See Pic and Video)

While Arsenal started strongly, Leicester City blew off a 2-0 lead over Brentford to eventually share spoils with the Bees in their opening match of the Premier League. They are surely the underdogs heading into this game and their defensive frailties is a cause of concern for Brendan Rodgers. The Gunners, in all likelihood, will secure all three points from this match but one can not completely rule out the Foxes, who too have some quality players in their ranks.

When is Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Leicester City Premier League 2022-23 will be played at the Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on August 13, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Leicester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Leicester City match.

