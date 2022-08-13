Cristiano Ronaldo elegantly posed in Manchester United's third kit for this season, which was released a day ago. The Portugal star was seen donning the all-green kit as he posed in front of the camera during the photoshoot session. He looked to be pretty jolly and happy in the session, which is contrary to what many reports, that have claimed him to be wanting out of the club. The video also included young forward Anthony Elanga.

See Ronaldo in Manchester United's Third Kit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited)

