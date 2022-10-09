It is a massive game in the English Premier League with Arsenal hosting Liverpool, the former looking to return to the top of the league with a win. The Gunners have been the surprise package this season with some breathtaking football under Mikel Arteta. They come into the contest on the back of a moral-boosting win in the North London derby on the last match day and followed it up with a win in the Europa League. If they are to challenge Manchester City for the league, Arsenal will need to continuously win these massive games. Opponents Liverpool have been poor since the start of the campaign and currently languish at 10th in the points table. They remain a quality outfit but need a win under their belt to get some confidence. Liverpool versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 9:00 PM IST. English Premier League 2022-23: Erling Haaland Scores Again in Man City's Win; Chelsea Beat Wolves

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny are the key players missing for Arsenal and apart from the duo, there are no absentees. Gabriel Jesus has been the signing of the season for the London club and his presence will keep the Liverpool defenders on their toes. Martin Odegaard is the playmaker for the hosts with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukhayo Saka as the wingers. Thomas Partey in midfield likes to push forward and join the attack but he will be tested against the Liverpool press.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur are missing for Liverpool which has an impact on their midfield choices. Fabinho has not been in the best of forms but he will need to level up alongside club skipper Jordan Henderson. Mo Salah and Luis Diaz have to try and stretch the Arsenal defence with their pace and trickery. Darwin Nunez has found life at his new club difficult so far but given the quality he has, he can shine on the big stage.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs Liverpool Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Emirates Stadium. The game will be held on October 9, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Liverpool match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Liverpool, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Liverpool match. Arsenal at home have been a commanding team and they should be able to get the job done against Liverpool.

