Arsenal will hope to keep their good form going when they take on third-placed Newcastle United in the Premier League. The Gunners enter this contest on the back of a pulsating 4-2 win over Brighton as they closed out 2022 on a high while Newcastle were held to a goalless draw against Leeds. Mikel Arteta’s men have defied expectations all around with consistent performances every week and they will aim to add some more fuel to their title challenge. But Newcastle United are no easy opposition, with Eddie Howe and co hoping to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive. Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives in Saudi Arabia Ahead of Al-Nassr Unveiling Ceremony (See Pics).

Placed third and nine points short of Arsenal’s tally so far, Newcastle have been one of the sides to beat this season. Their six-game winning streak in the Premier League were brought to a halt when Jesse Marsch’s Leeds held them to a goalless draw in their last match. A victory in this match can help them move to the second spot behind Arsenal but the Gunners have had an impressive record at home this season. Arsenal have Emile Smith Rowe return from an injury and he has started training. For Newcastle, Alexander Isak too has resumed training following a thigh injury.

The Premier League leaders have seen Eddie Nketiah rise to the challenge in Gabriel Jesus’ absence and has made the most of the opportunities that he has got. Bukayo Saka and captain Martin Odegaard have been in red-hot form as well and so has the young Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli, who continues to stake his claim as one of the best youngsters in the Premier League. For Newcastle United, Miguel Almiron’s form has been one of the reasons for their success so far. The Paraguayan forward has scored nine goals so far and will be looking to add more to that tally.

When is Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Arsenal vs Newcastle United will take place at Emirates Stadium in London on January 4, 2023 (Thursday). The match is set to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the English Premier League 2022-23. You can watch the PL 2022-23 match between Arsenal vs Newcastle United live on Star Sports Select 2/HD. Alexis Mac Allister, FIFA World Cup Winner With Argentina, Receives Unique Welcome Upon Return to Brighton (Watch Video).

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The English Premier League 2022-23 match, Arsenal vs Newcastle United will be available online in India. You can tune into Disney+ Hotstar to watch the live streaming of the game. Fans can expect this game to see a high-scoring one with Arsenal edging out their rivals at home.

