Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of his presentation as an Al-Nassr player. Ronaldo recently signed a €200 million contract with Al-Nassr which made him the highest-paid footballer in the world. The defending Saudi Pro League club already scheduled a presentation ceremony for the Portuguese forward on today, December 3rd. Now finally he has reached Saudi Arabia to join his new club. Al-Nassr shared pics to confirm the news. Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr Unveiling Live Streaming, Date, Time in IST and How to Watch Presentation Ceremony Online.

Cristiano Ronaldo Arrives in Saudi Arabia

After conquering Europe 👑 The iconic star is on a new mission to conquer ASIA! 🌏#HalaRonaldo 💛 pic.twitter.com/HU84lyhf22 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) January 2, 2023

