Arsenal will host Olympiacos in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday (March 18). Mikel Arteta’s men hold a handy advantage in this fixture, having won the first leg 3-1. They even come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in the English Premier League. On the other hand, Olympiacos, facing an uphill task, defeated Larissa 3-1 in their last outing and would like to replicate their heroics. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the ARS vs OLY match. UEL 2020-21 Round of 16 Draw: Here's Who Manchester United, Arsenal and Other Teams Will Face in UEFA Europa League Knockouts.

Although the hosts might take the field as favourites, the head-to-head record can’t differentiate the two sides much. Arsenal have won six games and lost five in 11 games against Olympiacos. Hence, the Gunners can’t really afford to complacent against the Super League Greece’s table leaders. Nevertheless, Arsenal have performed well as a unit lately, and the visitors need an extraordinary effort to get the favourable result. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details.

When is Arsenal vs Olympiacos, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Arsenal vs Olympiacos match in the second leg of UEFA Europa League 2020-21 last 16 will be played at the Emirates Stadium on March 19 (Friday mid-night). The game is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Olympiacos, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can live telecast the Arsenal vs Olympiacos match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for UEFA Europa League 2020-21 in India. So Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD and Sony Ten HD channels to catch the live-action of the UEL match.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Arsenal vs Olympiacos UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the match live on television can watch the Arsenal vs Olympiacos clash online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the first leg of the last 16 clash online for fans in India. Tough game for both these European giants and the game may very well be decided on a penalty shootout at the end of regulation time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).