The draws for the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 are out and there are some huge fixtures to look forward to. The draw took place on February 26, 2021 (Friday) at the House of European Football in Nyom, Switzerland. All 16 teams will be hoping to make it to the Gdansk City Stadium in Poland for the summit clash. Meanwhile, here are the UEL 2020-21 Round of 16 Draws. Manchester United vs AC Milan in UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Round of 16 Confirmed.

There were some huge surprises in the Round of 32 fixture as some potential favourites were eliminated. Former Premier League champions Leicester City were knocked out by Czech club Slavia Prague while German outfit Bayer Leverkusen were knocked out by Swiss team BSC Young Boys. Italian giants Napoli were beaten by Spanish side Granada. Meanwhile, here are the fixtures for Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

UEL 2020-21 Round of 16 Draw

Manchester United vs AC Milan

Olympiacos vs Arsenal

Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur

Ajax vs BSC Young Boys

Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal

AS Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Slavia Prague vs Rangers

Granada vs Molde

The round of 16 first legs are scheduled for March 11, 2021 (Thursday), with the second legs on March 18, 2021 (Thursday). Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Ajax are the only clubs left in the competition who have previously won the tournament. The quarter-final and semi-final draw will be held on March 19, 2021.

