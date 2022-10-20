Arsenal needs just one point to qualify for the knockout phase in UEFA Europa League 2022-23 campaign with match against PSV tonight, September 20. The football match will be played at Emirates Stadium. Arsenal is currently on top of the table in Group A with nine points from three matches. On another side, PSV will be pretty confident as they thrashed Zurich 5-0 last week and won 6-1 against Utrecht in Eredivisie over the weekend. Newcastle 1-0 Everton, Premier League 2022-23: Miguel Almiron Scores Winner As The Magpies Win at Home.

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny will not be available. There is no potential return date available for them and they might remain sidelined for months. Another player Oleksandr Zinchenko is still struggling with his calf issue. Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba all are expected to play today. On the PSV side, Yorbe Vertessen, Ismael Saibari, Noni Madueke, Olivier Boscagli, Marco van Ginkel, Luuk de Jong, and Mauro Junior will not be available. Cody Gakpo is expected to play today.

When is Arsenal vs PSV, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Arsenal vs PSV, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be played at Emirates Stadium, London. The game will be held on October 20, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs PSV, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs PSV, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UEL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Arsenal vs PSV, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Europa League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs PSV match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).