Newcastle defeated Everton at home in the English Premier League 2022-23 game and made it to the sixth position on the points table. Bruno Guimaraes dictated the opening period by contributing some gorgeous passes as Newcastle gained the ascendancy; the only goal was scored when the Brazil midfielder slipped the ball to Miguel Almiron on the edge of the area in the 30th minute.

Newcastle Emerge Victorious

➕3️⃣ As ever, thank you for your exceptional support at St. James' Park. Onto Spurs on Sunday! ✊ pic.twitter.com/lrEwwV0j2L — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)