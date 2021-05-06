Manchester United have been in the news for all the non-footballing reasons for the best part of a week now and the Red Devils will be eager to get things sorted on the pitch when they take on AS Roma in the Europa League semi-final. Anti-Glazer's protests led to the Manchester United Liverpool clash getting called off at the weekend, a major embarrassment at the club. An S Roma lost 6-2 in the first leg at Old Trafford and are left with a mountain to climb at home. The Romans are languishing at 7th in the Italian Serie A and have not won in their last four games in domestic football. ROM vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Europa League 2020–21.

AS Roma have a lengthy injury list with the likes of Pau Lopez, Leonardo Spinazzola, Jordan Veretout, Marash Kumbulla, Riccardo Calafliori, Amadou Diawara, Pedro, Stephen El Shaarawy and Carles Perez all missing in action. Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be eager to get on the scoresheet against his former club while Edin Dzeko is a constant threat in the attacking third. Gonzalo Villar in midfield has the all-important role of stifling the United attack.

Mason Greenwood is expected to lead the Manchester United attack with out of favour Donny Van de Beek was given a rare start. Nemanja Matic has rarely started this term but is set to partner Fred in midfield. Eric Bailly, who recently signed a contract with the Red Devils, should partner Victor Lindelof in defence. There are talks of Amad Diallo featuring on the right-wing and that should keep the United fans excited.

AS Roma vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Semi-Finals Match Time and Schedule in India

AS Roma vs Manchester United semi-final match in the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 will be played at the Stadio Olimpico on May 07, 2021 (Friday). The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch AS Roma vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Semi-Finals Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the AS Roma vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League semi-final first leg match can watch the match live on Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels on television. Those fans wanting to watch the game live online in India can watch the free live streaming online on the SonyLiv app as well as on the website. Manchester United have wrapped up the tie in the first leg itself and with a terrific away record they possess, another victory is on the cards.

