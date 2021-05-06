AS Roma (ROM) will host Manchester United (MUN) in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League 2020-21 semi-final clash. The ROM vs MUN clash will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on May 06, 2021 (late Thursday night). The Premier League side have the upper hand in the fixture after a 6-2 win in the first leg. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create ROM vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Team for UEL 2020-21 can scroll down below. Manchester United 6–2 Roma, UEFA Europa League 2020–21 Semi-Final Result: Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani Score Two Goals Each.

Manchester United are the favourites to advance to the finals after their 6-2 win in the first leg of the semi-final fixture. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men must be vary given AS Roma’s comeback pedigree as they recently overturned a three-goal deficit against Barcelona in the Champions League. But the Serie A side have a huge task in front of them given their domestic difficulties this season. Manchester United Create History After Smashing Six Goals Past AS Roma.

ROM vs MUN, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Dean Henderson (MUN) must be your keeper.

ROM vs MUN, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Luke Shaw (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Spinazzola (ROM) must be your defenders.

ROM vs MUN, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – L Pellegrini (ROM), Pedro (ROM), Jordan Veretout (ROM), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Scott McTominay (MUN) must be your midfielders.

ROM vs MUN, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Edin Dzeko (ROM), Edinson Cavani (MUN) must be your forwards.

ROM vs MUN, UEL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Dean Henderson (MUN), Luke Shaw (MUN), Harry Maguire (MUN), Spinazzola (ROM), L Pellegrini (ROM), Pedro (ROM), Jordan Veretout (ROM), Bruno Fernandes (MUN), Scott McTominay (MUN), Edin Dzeko (ROM), Edinson Cavani (MUN).

Edin Dzeko (ROM) must be selected as the captain of your ROM vs MUN Dream11 Fantasy Team while Bruno Fernandes (MUN) can be named as the vice-captain.

