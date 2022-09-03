Manchester City can go top of the points table albeit temporarily with a win over struggling Aston Villa in the English Premier League. With four losses out of the five games played, Aston Villa has made a torrid start to the season and pressure is on Steven Gerrad as further slide could see him axed from the job. Defending champions Manchester City have only dropped points against Newcastle United so far and their attacking football has seen them score goals for fun. They certainly remain the team to beat this season despite the early stages in the campaign. Aston Villa versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 PM IST. Manchester City 6-0 Nottingham Forest, Premier League 2022-23: Erling Haaland Hat-Trick Powers The Citizens to Big Win (Watch Video Highlight)

Douglas Luiz was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal on the last day of the transfer window but that deal could not go through. The Brazilian midfielder is the heartbeat of this Aston Villa team and he will need to be at his best against Manchester City. Leon Bailey did well in the defeat against Arsenal and his pace could prove to be vital on the wings. Jan Bednarek and Leander Dondecker could make their debut for the club this evening.

Jack Grealish and Nathan Ake could return for Manchester City and are likely to start on the bench. Kalvin Phillips is yet to make a feature for his new club since making his move from Leeds United as he struggles to overcome a shoulder problem. Manuel Akanji is another big signing for the visitors and Pep Guardiola could be tempted to play him. The player to watch out for the champions without a doubt is Erling Haaland who is in fine form at the moment.

When is Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Aston Villa vs Manchester City Premier League 2022-23 match will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham. The game will be held on September 3, 2022 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Aston Villa vs Manchester City match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Aston Villa vs Manchester City, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Aston Villa vs Manchester City match on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Aston Villa has a tough assignment on their hands and their misery could be heightened with Manchester City expected to win.

