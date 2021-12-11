After two successive defeats, ATK Mohun Bagan would eye a return to winning ways when they face Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League 2021-22 clash on Saturday, December 11. The match would be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao and has a start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ATK Mohun Bagan had a winning start to this season's ISL, the wheels seem to have been falling off Antonio Habas' side as they have had two defeats on the trot. They are now backed in a corner and are faced with a situation where they have to win, not just to get three-much needed points, but to also start believing in their abilities as a side once again. Chennaiyin on the other hand, have done decently this season and have most importantly not lost a game so far. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

They have played three games which yielded two wins and one draw. A win against a top side like ATK Mohun Bagan would give them a world of confidence as the competition intensifies with every match in the league.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. The match will take place on December 11, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the ATKMB vs CFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

