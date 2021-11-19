SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC kick off their ISL 2021-22 season with a draw. Both sides had chances to snatch all three points but in the end, shared the spoils in Vasco. The sides have registered themselves on the points table and will look to build on this result as the games come. Meanwhile, you can check the updated 2021-22 ISL points table below. ISL 2021-22 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online.

Indian Super League (ISL) began on November 19 with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters in the opening game. For the second time in a row, the ISL will be held behind closed doors in Goa due to the coronavirus pandemic. The organisers have released schedule for the first 55 matches and the rest will be announced later. The ISL 2021-22 will be held across three stadiums in Goa- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the Tilak Maidan and GMC Athletic Stadium. ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details Of Indian Super League Season Eight on TV in India

ISL 2021-22 Updated Points Table

Pos Club MP W D L GF GA GD PTS 1 ATK Mohun Bagan 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3 2 Bengaluru FC 1 1 0 0 4 2 2 3 3 SC East Bengal 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Jamshedpur FC 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 5 Chennaiyin FC - - - - - - - - 6 FC Goa - - - - - - - - 7 Hyderabad FC - - - - - - - - 8 Mumbai City FC - - - - - - - - 9 Odisha FC - - - - - - - - 10 Kerala Blasters FC 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0 11 NorthEast United FC 1 0 0 1 2 4 -2 0

(Table Updated After SCEB vs JFC Match)

ISL Points Table Abbreviations

1. MP - Matches Played 2. W - Matches Won 3. D - Matches Drawn 4. L - Matches Lost 5. GF - Goals For 6. GA - Goals Against 7. GD - Goals Difference 8. Pts - Points. 9. Pos - Position.

Like the previous season, each team will be awarded three points for a win and one point for a draw. In case of a washout or match cancellation, each team will share a point. Each team will play 20 matches in the league phase with the top four teams advancing to the ISL playoffs. The final position on the points table will be determined by the most number of points obtained in all league matches by the team. In case of equal points, their place shall be determined as follows: Superior goal difference resulting from league matches between the clubs concerned, the most number of goals scored in the league matches between the clubs concerned, superior goal difference in all league matches, the most number of goals scored in all the league matches, highest fair play ranking and drawing of lots by the league.

