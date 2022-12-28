ATK Mohun Bagan will aim to end their year on a high when they take on FC Goa in the Indian Super League. The Mariners were handed a 1-0 defeat by NorthEast United a day before Christmas and they will aim to sign off from 2022 with a victory, that too in front of their home fans. Placed fourth on the ISL points table, ATK Mohun Bagan could go one place up if they end up with all available points from this match. FC Goa who are sixth, will break into the top four if they win this contest. Tribute to Pele! Santos FC Adds Golden Crown to Their Badge in Honour of the Football Legend.

This is also a clash between Juan Ferrando and his former team, a side against which he did not much have success the last time ATK Mohun Bagan faced them. FC Goa had beaten the Mariners 3-0 and will hope for a similar result this time around. Carlos Pena’s side enter this match on the back of a 2-2 draw against Jamshedpur FC. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa ISL 2022-23, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa match in ISL 2022-23 will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on December 28, 2022 (Wednesday). The ATKMB vs FCG game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. Indian Football Schedule in 2023: List of International and Domestic Tournaments, Friendlies and Other Match Fixtures in the New Year.

Where To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa ISL, ISL 2022-23 Football Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

How To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa ISL, ISL 2022-23 Football Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 28, 2022 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).