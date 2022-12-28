Brazilian footballing legend and three times World Champion Pele is currently on his deathbed suffering from Colon cancer, kidney and heart failure. He is currently admitted at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sau Paulo and spent Christmas there with his family. Since his major success at club level is while playing for Santos FC, the club honoured him with a tribute of adding a golden crown over their badge on the shirt, starting from the next year. Pele played for Santos from 1956-1974 and is the top scorer in club history. Romario, Brazilian Football Legend, Wishes Pele Quick Recovery, Says, 'The World Is Praying For You'.

Santos FC honours Pele with tribute

Santos have added a crown to their badge as a tribute for Pelé 👑 pic.twitter.com/Vak8PxmEJr — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) December 24, 2022

