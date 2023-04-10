After a brilliant start to Hero Super Cup 2023, two matches of Group C are scheduled to take place on Monday, April 10. In the first match of the day, ATK Mohun Bagan will be facing Gokulam Kerala at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. The match has a starting time of 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Gokulam Kerala registered an emphatic victory against ATK Mohun Bagan in the group stage of the AFC Cup 2022. However, despite that, ATK Mohun Bagan topped the group and progressed to the next round. With both teams playing in their first match of the tournament, they will be aiming for a winning start. Fans who are looking for the live streaming and live telecast details of this match can find them below. Hero Super Cup 2023: East Bengal, Odisha FC Share Spoils in Group B Tie.

After a topsy-turvy start to their season, ATK Mohun Bagan managed to win the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23. They defeated Bengaluru FC in the finals on penalties and secured their first ISL title. The Mariners possess one of the strongest squads in India and are favourites for this tournament too. Spanish defender Tiri who suffered an ACL injury during the last AFC Cup is all set to make his comeback for the team. Even in his absence, ATK Mohun Bagan had one of the best defensive records in ISL. All eyes will be on Dimi Petratos who had the most goal contributions in ISL 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Gokualm Kerala failed to defend their title in I-League and finished in 3rd place. Gokualm then defeated Mohammedan SC 5-2 in the qualifier and booked their spot in the main stage of the Super Cup. Amniou Bouba will have to be at his best if Gokualm want to keep a clean sheet in this match. The former Cameroon international was rock solid for GKFC when these two teams played in the AFC Cup. Meanwhile, Spanish midfielder Omar Ramos will be in charge of Gokulam's midfield. Although the team from Kerala will start as underdogs, if they play to their potential they can snatch a big victory.

When Is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Hero Super Cup 2023, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)?

ATK Mohun Bagan will be locking horns with Gokualm Kerala in their first match of Super Cup 2023 on Monday, April 10. The match will begin at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Sony Sports Network possess the broadcasting rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23. The match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Gokualm Kerala will be available on Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD channels. Hero Super Cup 2023 Points Table Updated Live.

How To Watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Football Live Streaming Online?

The digital rights of Hero Super Cup 2022-23 are with FanCode. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website to watch the live streaming of the ATKMB vs GKFC match. They however will have to pay a subscription fee or take a match pass to watch this game.

