Vasco da Gama, Jan 20: The Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday announced the postponement of the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC scheduled to be played at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama on Thursday, the organiser said in a release.

"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 66 between Kerala Blasters FC and ATK Mohun Bagan scheduled to be played on Thursday, January 20 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. Assessing the situation based on the advice of the League's medical team, Kerala Blasters FC are unable to field a team and safely prepare for and play the match," the ISL said. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated: East Bengal Register Season's First Win To Move Away From Bottom Spot.

The statement said that the match between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC has been rescheduled to Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. The match was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8.

On Sunday, the match between Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC was postponed. However, ISL had not revealed the exact reason behind the postponement of the match, but it was believed that ISL clubs are facing problems on multiple fronts due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2022 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).