ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC are all set to clash in a replay of last year's final in the Indian Super League on Wednesday, December 1. The match would be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ATK Mohun Bagan have started their ISL 2021-22 campaign on a high, winning both their matches (against Kerala Blasters FC and SC East Bengal respectively) and are currently perched at the top of the table with six points from two games. The goalscorers are firing, midfield is looking strong and creative while the defenders have done a great job so far. Now it is time that Antonio Habas' men take on the defending champions Mumbai City FC, who had won the title last year by beating ATKMB in the final. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

A lot of things have changed though for both sides. Mumbai City have a new manager in Des Buckingham, who is making his ISL debut while ATK Mohun Bagan have managed to stick to their core and have moreover, added reinforcements to their side in Hugo Boumous and Amrinder Singh, from both of whom arrived from the champions. The Mariners are starting to look like a dangerous side this season and it would not be a surprise if they are considered to be the favourites for this game as well.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Fatorda Maidan Stadium in Margao, Goa. The match will take place on December 01, 2021 (Wednesday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the ATKMB vs MCFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2021 03:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).